Penang Mufti: Don't be obsessed with those claiming to be Prophet descendants

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor has urged Muslims not to become overly obsessed with those claiming to be the descendants of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

He also advised them to verify the facts and investigate the background of a scholar or group beforehand to avoid becoming easy targets for those with vested interests, adding that noble lineage has no benefits if the individual does not adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

“I support the advice of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs, Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar) for society to avoid idolising someone who claims to be a descendant of Prophet Muhammad.

“Such fanaticism leads to individuals’ minds being closed off from seeing the truth,“ he said in a statement today.

Media outlets reported that police were monitoring the activities of a man claiming to be a Moroccan who is the 38th descendant of Prophet Muhammad, known as ‘Mawla Amin’.

Elaborating, Wan Salim said two years ago, the man's followers brought him to Penang for a religious function, which he was invited to attend. However, he decided not to go because he doubted the authenticity of the man's claims based on information about his background from Malaysian students in Morocco.

“Someone claiming to have such lineage should be asked to present valid documents from authorities in their (home) country, such as the courts, Islamic religious councils or recognised scholars’ associations,“ he added. -Bernama