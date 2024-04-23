Penang’s SPCT sees growth with 161 upcoming international cruise bookings

GEORGE TOWN: The Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) in Penang Port is seeing a robust resurgence this year as it has secured 161 upcoming international cruise bookings, said Penang Port Commission (PPC) chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin.

“As of April 22, 2024, we have 161 port call bookings for Penang Port this year, while for 2023, international cruises that came to Penang Port totalled 156 port calls. Cruise calls will make bookings with ports two to three years ahead, especially world cruise.

“In terms of passenger arrivals from January to March 2024, we received 473,517 passengers compared to 402,268 passengers for the same quarter in 2023, giving an increase of 17.71 per cent,“ he said at a press conference at the PPC office here today.

He welcomed local cruise operators and investors to venture into cruise holidays, saying they could target the domestic market and Southeast Asian region tourists.

Yeoh pointed out that this year will be Spectrum of the Sea’s last call on June 28 while the maiden call for Anthem of the Sea is on Oct 13.

This year, Penang also welcomed the maiden call of Costa Deliziosa, which has a capacity of 2,828 passengers, on April 12 and this will be followed by Serenade of the Seas with a capacity of 2,500 passengers on April 26 from 9 am to 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the head of System and Facilities Services Division at Penang Port Sdn Bhd, Mohd Nizam Ismail, said Penang Port is working on international facilities and infrastructures after the recent completion of SPCT’s RM95 million expansion.

“In 2021, we completed the wharf expansion project which is the initial phase of improving our facilities and infrastructures. Currently, we are looking at other facilities, the accessories to the wharf, our international facilities and the terminal area as well. This will be covered in the second and third phases (one to three years),“ he said.

He said PPC is looking forward to an increase in cruise calls by a wider variety of lines with more cruise liners coming to Penang, which offers tourists immediate access to a UNESCO World Heritage Site upon disembarkation.

Penang has been one of the favourite stopovers for renowned cruise lines, including the Royal Caribbean International, Resort World Cruises, Costa Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises and Cunard Line.