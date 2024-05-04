Penang set to achieve zero hardcore poverty by June - PM Anwar

GEORGE TOWN: The Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), along with the Penang government, will strive to address the issues faced by over 100 hardcore poor families in the state within one month.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this effort will see affected families lifted out of the hardcore poor category, enabling Penang to achieve zero hardcore poverty status by June 1.

“Several minor but important issues for the people, such as the health clinic in Bayan Lepas requiring approximately RM11 million in funding, have been approved by me immediately.

“Besides remaining focused on growth and industry, the Penang government must also focus on the need for high-capacity sectors such as AI, digital and microchips,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after chairing a briefing on Penang development matters in conjunction with his visit to Penang today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the expansion of the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) and the expedited construction of the Penang Mutiara LRT Line were also among the matters discussed in the briefing.

He said the Federal Government will also give due attention to the fishing and agriculture communities, low-cost housing and smaller businesses in the state.

The hour-long briefing was attended by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Director General of the Public Service Department Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, state executive council members and federal and state government representatives.