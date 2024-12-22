Ameeshenraj clinches CCI Western India Championship

YOUNG Malaysian squash player C. Ameeshenraj made headlines by upsetting the top seed to win the 2024 CCI Western India Championship in Mumbai today.

The world number 104 secured the victory after defeating Viktor Byrtus of the Czech Republic 3-1 in an hour-long final at the Brabourne Stadium.

The rising star from Negeri Sembilan started strong by winning the first set 15-13, but Byrtus levelled the score with an 11-6 win in the second set.

However, Ameeshenraj displayed impressive control in the third and fourth sets, winning 11-5 and 11-3 to claim the championship title.

Ameeshenraj defeated India’s Veer Chotrani 3-0 in the semi-finals.