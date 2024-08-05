People from all walks of life urged to put pressure on Israel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (Mahar) advisor Nurul Izzah Anwar has called on people from all walks of life to rise and exert pressure on Israel and its allies to stop actions that exacerbate the suffering of the people of Gaza, especially those taking refuge in Rafah.

She said Rafah is among the last areas that have not been destroyed and a safe zone for more than one and a half million displaced Gazans.

According to her, Israel has been using dirty tactics, holding Rafah and all Palestinians there as hostages to force Hamas to agree to their terms in the ceasefire process.

“After several rounds of negotiations and ceasefire proposals, Hamas has given the impression of accepting the ceasefire draft proposed by Qatar and Egypt.

“But this morning, the world was once again shocked by Israel’s true nature. They sent their tanks to the Rafah Immigration Complex,” she said in a statement today.

Nurul Izzah said the Israeli force had taken control of the immigration complex, which is the entry and exit point from Gaza and Egypt, and lowered the Palestinian flag to raise the Israeli flag at the complex, which is out of line.

She said this action halted the movement of volunteers and aid supplies through the Rafah crossing.

Nurul Izzah said there were reports from Hebrew media showing Israeli armoured vehicles operating along the Philidelphi Corridor, blatantly violating the Philidelpi Accord 2005 that made the area demilitarised.

“What worries us is that Israel wants to continue the killing and destruction even though the ceasefire proposal has been accepted solely to fulfil the evil demands of Netanyahu (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu).

“The repeated violations of human rights by the Israeli regime in Gaza clearly demonstrate their arrogance as if they are immune from all international laws,” she added.