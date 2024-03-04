Perak, first state to harvest homegrown onions

TAPAH: Perak became the first state in Malaysia to successfully harvest around 2.3 tonnes of BW1 type local onions in a 0.6 hectare site under the Onion Cultivation Development Project in Kampung Ladang Bikam.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup (pix) said the project in cooperation with the State Agriculture Department was carried out in three phases in a one hectare farm targeting the production of around four tonnes per hectare.

“For this first harvest, it involves phase 1 from a 0.6 hectare farm producing about 2.3 tonnes. After that, harvesting will continue in phase 2 and phase 3.

“I am confident that this pilot project can be a trigger for the production of onions in the country while meeting the needs of Malaysians and reducing dependence on imported onions,“ he said when met at the Large-Scale Onion Planting Pilot Project harvesting ceremony here, today

Also present were KPKM secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali and Perak State Agriculture director Norsiyenti Othman.

In the meantime, he said all the produce will be marketed by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) to any location that has a high demand for the product.

Besides, he said Perak is one of the six states that will be the main production hub for local BW1 onion in Malaysia for domestic consumption.

He said he is optimistic that the matter could be realised since the state government also supported the expansion of the crop in Perak.

“The ministry has identified six states namely Perak, Selangor, Perlis, Penang, Pahang and Kelantan. It is our plan and target to achieve a self-sufficiency rate (SSL) of local onions of 30 per cent by 2030. -Bernama