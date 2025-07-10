MDEC launches MD Business Digitalisation Initiative in Sarawak

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) on Wednesday launched its MD Business Digitalisation Initiative (BDI) in Sarawak – marking its first rollout in East Malaysia – to accelerate inclusive digital growth by equipping micro, small, and medium enterprises with innovative tools to boost productivity, streamline operations, and future-proof their businesses.

The event in Kuching was officiated by Sarawak Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

The initiative is delivered in collaboration with Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Nintred) Sarawak.

Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong said, “The Ministry of Digital remains committed to supporting every corner of the nation in this digital journey. Sarawak’s MSMEs play a crucial role in driving regional economic growth. By embracing digitalisation and e-Invoicing, they are positioning themselves for greater efficiency, transparency, and global competitiveness. This initiative is a testament to our shared vision of building an inclusive and future-ready digital economy.”

He added that Sarawak’s leadership in renewable energy, combined with its digital ambition, creates a unique platform for innovation and. furthermore, they are committed to working hand-in-hand with the state to realise this vision and as a long-term partner.

“With Sarawak’s Digital Economy Blueprint 2030 in full motion, the collaboration between the ministry – including its agencies like MDEC – and the state is expected to intensify in the weeks and months ahead for the greater good of the state, its MSME community and the people of Sarawak,” Ugak said.

Meanwhile, MDEC CEO Anuar Fariz Fadzil said Sarawak is a vital part of Malaysia’s digital future, and they are committed to the pursuitof state-level transformation, fostering local innovation and create long-term, sustainable economic opportunities.

“Through close collaboration with the visionary state government, the ministry and MDEC will continue our efforts to empower local MSMEs. This initiative is about building a future-ready business ecosystem, ensuring that no MSME is left behind in the digital economy,” he added.

Through the initiative, Sarawak businesses are now able to gain access to digital advisory services, live product demonstrations from 404 accredited partners, together with tailored solutions based on their operational challenges.

To ease the adoption of e-Invoicing among MSMEs, the ministry has introduced a suite of freemium and affordable solutions provided by MDEC-accredited service providers including Malaysia Digital status companies such as Xero and Big Ledger Sdn Bhd. These solutions are compliant with both Peppol and Inland Revenue Board tax requirements, offering MSMEs a smooth and cost-effective path to digital compliance.