Perak Health Dept to inspect more than 5,800 Ramadan bazaars for food safety

IPOH: The Perak Health Department (JKN) will monitor and inspect the 5,864 Ramadan bazaar sites throughout the state to ensure that food and beverages sold by traders comply with the set standards.

State Health, Human Resources, Integration and Indian Community Affairs Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said that last year 2,519 premises were inspected, and out of that number, 2,447 premises met satisfactory health standards.

“Out of the 298 food samples taken for analysis, nine were found to have violated the Food Act 1983 and Food Regulations 1985. The detected bacteria were coliform staphylococci, bacillus cereus and salmonella spp,“ he told a press conference after launching the state-level Ramadan Ops at the Perak Stadium compound here today.

Sivanesan said that enforcement actions were taken against the traders, and some of them were given warnings and brought to court.

“We advise the public to prioritise food safety during this Ramadan before making purchases. Practise ‘Look, Smell and Taste’ as it is the easiest way to avoid food poisoning,“ he said.

On another matter, he advised the public, especially children and the elderly, to reduce outdoor activities as the El Nino phenomenon is expected to persist in the country until the middle of this year. - Bernama