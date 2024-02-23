Perak KPDN targets over a million visitors at 576 Rahmah Sales programmes this year

IPOH: Over a million consumers are set to benefit from 576 Rahmah Sales Programmes (PJR) which will be organised in Perak's parliamentary and state constituencies this year.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Perak branch director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said this year's figure surpasses last year's target of over 800,000 people visiting 508 PJRs.

“This programme aligns with the ministry's nationwide approach to tackle the cost of living while promoting inclusivity and benefiting more community members.

“To meet its targets, KPDN partnered with over 30 strategic allies, including Mydin Supermarket, Segi Fresh Supermarket, Save Mini Market, Farmers’ Organisation Board (LPP), among others,“ he told a press conference after officiating at a PJR and Back To School programme here today.

At the event, Kamalludin presented 80 Rahmah Baskets to low-income groups, particularly Greentown Federal Building employees.

He said the community should make the most of the PJR event as there are discounts ranging from 10 to 30 per cent on daily necessities.

He urged the public to check Perak KPDN's official website and social media pages on Facebook and TikTok for more details about the ongoing PJR.

“Perak KPDN hopes those from low-income households will seize this opportunity to save and budget effectively, reducing living costs,“ he said adding that they have not received any complaints about the prices or quality of goods sold at Perak PJRs.

“While minor complaints are common, we’ll strive to address any issues and enhance the PJR in Perak to become a primary destination for obtaining goods at fair prices,“ he said. -Bernama