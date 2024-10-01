Perak MB: Don’t speculate, leave matter to the police

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad reminded the public not to make any speculations regarding the alleged Molotov cocktail attack at the residence of Beruas Member of Parliament Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham early today, but to leave the matter to the police.

He said this was because any speculation would not only interfere with the police investigation, but could invite things that affect people’s harmony.

“As the chairman of the security committee, I hope that there will be no problems, or (involve) an act of mischief or revenge. If that happens, it will make our country unsafe.

“I would also like to remind you that we all need to act sensibly and not do anything inhumane or that is against the law,“ he said when met by reporters after delivering his speech at the Executive Talk and New Year Message here. today.

Earlier, Perak Police Chief, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the police had launched a manhunt for the suspects in the incident.

Meanwhile, Perak Wanita DAP condemned the attack and characterised it as potentially tarnishing the political and social atmosphere.

“An attack on the home of a politician is unacceptable in a society that aspires to freedom, equality and democracy,“ it said in a statement today.

It also called on the authorities to take immediate action and thoroughly investigate the case.

“We cannot allow incidents like this to erode the spirit of striving for a civilised society,” it said.

VKK Rajasekaran, the Perak MUDA chairman, expressed confidence that the authorities would conduct a comprehensive investigation to ensure justice is upheld.

“We urge the government to take appropriate steps to prevent extremist actions and ensure the security and unity of our society are preserved,” he said in a statement. -Bernama