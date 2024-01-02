Perak MB: Political parties, including opposition, can rent public halls

IPOH: The Perak government has granted permission for all political parties, including the opposition, to use public halls through rental arrangements to help the Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK) generate income in their respective areas.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said the state government has allowed the JPKK to set its own regulations regarding usage.

“JPKK will manage the halls, so if any political party wants to use the hall, they can pay the JPKK,” he told to reporters after officiating a JPKK empowerment course here today.

Saarani also said that 817 out of 828 JPKK chairmen in Perak’s traditional villages have been officially appointed.

The pending 11 positions have not been filled due to various factors, including age and the candidates not passing screening conducted by the police. -Bernama