Perlis MB’s son, former pol-sec to be charged tomorrow - MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli’s son will be charged in the Kangar Sessions Court tomorrow in connection with the submission of false claims amounting to RM600,000, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Mohd Shukri’s son, who owns a company, will be charged under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 at 8 am.

Mohd Shukri’s son was remanded by MACC on April 24 together with five other suspects to help in investigations into the false claim case but was released on an MACC bail on April 26.

Six days later Mohd Shukri was questioned by MACC for eight hours regarding alleged power abuse involving the implementation of infrastructure development projects in Perlis since 2022 and also released on an MACC bail.

Meanwhile, a former political secretary to an opposition leader will be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court at 8.30 am tomorrow. However, it is not clear as to what are the charges framed against him.

