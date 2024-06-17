PM donates 35 cows to 11 Felda regions for Aidiladha sacrificial rituals

ALOR GAJAH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim donated 35 cows to 11 regions under the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) for Hari Raya Aidiladha sacrificial rituals.

Senior political secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, stated that the sacrificial programme is one of Anwar’s initiatives to benefit the settlers.

“Each region received cows for the sacrificial programme, which is being conducted nationwide today, involving all Felda communities and the local populace.

“We can see the enthusiasm in today’s sacrificial programme with the participation of mosque officials, village leaders, and settlers... it’s evident that a spirit of camaraderie prevails,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the Felda MADANI Sacrificial Programme in Felda Tun Ghafar Hutan Percha today.

The sacrificial event involved slaughtering eight cows and one goat, with three cows being donated by the Prime Minister.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s Department, Felda Regulatory Division, divisional secretary (SUB), Datuk Azlan Johar, and Community Development deputy director-general, Datuk Mohd Banuri Aris.

Shamsul Iskandar said the Prime Minister hopes the settlers can draw lessons from the Hajj pilgrimage to improve their lives.

He also emphasised the importance of cooperation and mutual respect among grassroots leaders in successfully carrying out the sacrificial programme.