Perlis Regent, Pahang Tengku Mahkota pay last respects to Abdul Taib

KUALA LUMPUR: The Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, today paid his final respects to the late Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at the National Mosque here.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin arrived at 12.07 pm and was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and the family members of the former Yang Dipertua Negeri and Chief Minister of Sarawak.

Also present to pay their last respects were the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

Earlier, the funeral prayers for Abdul Taib, led by National Mosque Grand Imam Ehsan Mohd Hosni, were performed by about 100 people, comprising family members, friends and national leaders.

His remains were then brought to the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang near here at 12.30 pm before being flown to Kuching.

Abdul Taib, 87, died at 4.40 am after receiving treatment for about a week at a hospital here. - Bernama