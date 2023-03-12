PIBDR 2023 records highest number of participating teams in its history

BALIK PULAU: The Penang International Dragon Boat Regatta (PIDBR) 2023 recorded the highest number of participants this year, with 60 teams from 40 countries competing in the two-day competition at the Teluk Bahang Dam here.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said that it was a new record for the event, which ended today, compared to last year’s 42 teams from seven countries.

“PIDBR 2023 is not any mere sports event but a festival of cultural exchange where participants from various countries showing off their skills in dragon boat racing through intense competition and warm camaraderie.

“Everyone has shown such great spirit and commitment in trying to win throughout the two days of competition,” he said during his closing speech, as he expressed hope that there would be more participants in next year’s event.

“I hope everyone will bring home great memories of competing here in Penang and viewers will continue to support us in the future with the same spirit they showed today,” he added.

This year’s race was dominated by Thai team, Thailand Dragon who won their third title since 2010 with a time of 1:32.47 in the 400 metre (m) event, beating Philippine Canoe, Kayak and Dragon Boat Federation’s team (1:35.44) and the Pacific West Dragon Boat Club team (1:36.91) in the International Premier Open category today.

Thailand Dragon team coach C Vinya, who led the 14-men team, said they were glad that months of training prior to the event have finally been rewarded.

“We first won the competition in Penang in 2010, followed by another in 2019. We had set high expectations to return home with a victory and we have done it, the team is proud of the win this year.

“We will return next year and look forward to more challenges ahead,“ he said after receiving the First Place trophy and Challenge Trophy on stage. - Bernama