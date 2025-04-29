Emotional family flicks

Eight movies that will tug at heartstrings

MOVIES have a special way of bringing families together and more often than not, the most

powerful films are the ones that move us feel deeply. Showcasing the bond between parents and children, the pain of separations and even the joy of reunions, these films remind us of the unbreakable connections families share. Here are eight emotional family melo-dramas that will leave you reaching for the tissues with movie nights filled with heartfelt moments, love, loss and redemption. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) Few films capture the struggles of parenthood as powerfully as The Pursuit of Happyness. Based on a true story, it follows Chris Gardner (Will Smith), a single father fighting against homelessness while trying to secure a better future for his son. Despite overwhelming challenges, Chris refuses to give up, showing us the depth of a parent’s love. The final scene, where he finally gets a job after countless rejections, is one of the most emotionally satisfying moments in cinema.

Wonder (2017) A deeply touching film about acceptance and family love, Wonder follows Auggie Pullman, a boy born with facial differences, as he attends school for the first time. Beyond Auggie’s personal journey, the film also explores how his family copes with the challenges, his protective older sister, his supportive parents and the people who learn to see beyond appearances. It is a story that reminds us to treat others with empathy and love.

A Monster Calls (2016) Not all family movies have happy endings, and A Monster Calls is a perfect example. This film tells the story of Connor, a young boy struggling with his mother’s terminal illness. To cope with his emotions, he imagines a giant tree monster that visits him at night, telling him powerful stories that reflect his real-life struggles. The film is a beautifully crafted tale of grief, healing and acceptance, making it one of the most heart-wrenching yet necessary movies to watch.

Marley & Me (2008) A movie about a dog may seem lighthearted at first, but Marley & Me is about the journey of life and loss. Following the lives of John and Jenny Grogan, the film showcases their ups and downs as they raise their mischievous yet lovable Labrador, Marley. Through marriage, career struggles and parenthood, Marley remains a constant companion. The emotional weight of this film truly hits when it explores the heartbreaking reality of saying goodbye to a beloved pet.

The Lion King (1994) A Disney classic that still brings tears to audiences of all ages, The Lion King tells the story of Simba, a young lion cub forced into exile after his father’s tragic death. Beyond being a beautifully animated film, it explores loss and redemption, as Simba must face his past and reclaim his place as king. The scene where Simba sees the ghost of his father Mufasa, reminding him of who he truly is, is one of Disney’s most powerful moments.

Up (2009) It is rare for a children’s movie to break hearts within the first ten minutes, but Up does just that. The film begins with the love story of Carl and Ellie, a couple who dreams of adventure but never gets the chance to fulfil it together. After Ellie’s passing, Carl embarks on a journey, carrying the weight of his grief. Despite its sorrowful beginning, Up ultimately becomes a story about new friendships and rediscovering joy, proving life’s adventures do not have to end with loss.

Coco (2017) A visually stunning and deeply emotional film about family and love beyond death, Coco follows Miguel, a young boy who dreams of becoming a musician. When he accidentally enters the Land of the Dead, he embarks on a journey to uncover family secrets and understand the true meaning of remembering those we have lost. The emotional climax when Miguel sings Remember Me to his great-grandmother is one of the most tear-inducing moments in animated history.