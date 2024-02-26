PJR : Penang KPDN plans to organise 960 events this year

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Penang branch plans to hold 960 Rahmah Sales Programmes (PJR) across the state this year.

Its director, S Jegan (pix), said the objective is to provide more opportunities for the people in the state to enjoy savings on essential goods, thereby reducing their expenses.

Last year, 527,050 people benefitted from 515 PJR events, generating total sales of RM18.13 million, he added.

“The response to PJR has been very encouraging, not only from local residents but also from outside the area. As such, this year, we aim to organise 960 PJR events, exceeding last year’s number.

“We will cover all 40 state constituencies throughout Penang and the PJR event would be held twice a month in each state constituency,” he told Bernama.

According to Jegan, RM4.9 million in total sales was achieved from 114 PJR events held from January until yesterday and some 42,200 individuals have benefitted during the period.

He hopes that the public, especially local residents would take advantage of each PJR event to help ease their financial burden. -Bernama