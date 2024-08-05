PKNP identifying potential development areas around ECRL

KUANTAN: The Pahang State Development Corporation (PKNP) is currently identifying several areas for development around the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) stations, which will contribute to the economic growth of local population and the state.

State Investment, Industries, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Najib said two areas with development potential have already been identified, namely the Gebeng Industrial Area, Bentong, and the Gambang Halal Food Complex (Paya Besar).

“For the Gebeng Industrial Area, PKNP is planning to establish a new small and medium enterprise (SME) site with a ‘park management’ concept to provide opportunities for local and foreign investors to further stimulate growth in the area,” he said at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He said this in response to a question from Datuk Rodzuan Zaaba (BN-Jenderak), who wanted to know the state government’s plans to further boost the industrial sector in Pahang.

To a supplementary question from Thomas Su Keong Siong (DAP-Ketari) regarding development plans for the Bentong district, Mohamad Nizar said the State Economic Planning Unit would examine several development proposals in the area.

“We are examining potential development proposals within a radius of 20 to 30 kilometres around the station area, and this will be announced later.

“We have successfully attracted foreign investors to Bentong, but at the same time, we need to balance it with the needs of existing local industries,” he said.

Mohamad Nizar further said that PKNP is also identifying new industrial areas, especially in the West Pahang region, taking into account the Lingkaran Tengah Utama Expressway Project, with a focus on balancing economic development across the state.

According to him, the state government has set a target of a five per cent increase annually for investments in the industrial zones in Gebeng, Pekan, Bentong Estate, and the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park to further stimulate the state’s economy.