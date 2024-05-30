PM Anwar hosts investment talks with AWS, Masdar in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hosted two company delegations, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar), today at his office in Putrajaya.

He noted on social media platform X that the meetings centred on the investment plans of these firms in Malaysia.

Anwar disclosed that the AWS delegation, led by AWS Global Public Policy Vice President Michael Punke, briefed him on the progress of AWS’s RM25.5 billion investment announced last year.

“This investment, spanning 15 years from 2023 onwards, involves the establishment of data centres in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and Kuala Lumpur, progressing as scheduled,” said Anwar.

Anwar expressed Malaysia’s appreciation for AWS’s investment and strategic collaboration in advancing the digital transformation ecosystem, encompassing cloud computing, Internet of Things, 5G, and artificial intelligence.

He stressed the significance of staying abreast with technological advancements to remain competitive globally.

Subsequently, the prime minister welcomed Masdar chief executive officer Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi and a delegation, accompanied by UAE Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Burshaid Al Dhaheri.

Masdar, a UAE-based clean energy company, discussed progress on investment proposals in partnership with local businesses across several Malaysian states over the next decade.

Anwar highlighted the importance of such strategic partnerships and investments in aligning with Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) objectives, aiming for a progressive shift in the country’s energy infrastructure.

He expressed optimism that these meetings would foster additional investment opportunities, job creation, and economic growth, benefiting all parties involved.