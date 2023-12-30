PM Anwar supports Selangor Sultan’s decree on Islamic affairs

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim fully supports the decree issued by the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah who reminded the people, especially the non-Muslims, to respect and not to interfere in matters related to Islam in the country.

Anwar also asked the non-Muslims to write to the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) if they have any concerns.

“...and to avoid any confusion, non-Muslims can write to MKI to resolve any confusion in a harmonious and civilised atmosphere,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Sultan Sharafuddin, who is the MKI chairman, made the statement yesterday in response to the call made by Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham for the government to include non-Muslim experts in the Special Committee to Study the Competence of the State Legislative Assembly in Enacting Islamic Laws.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook, the Sultan said MKI is entrusted with the responsibility to oversee all matters related to the Muslim community, adding that the council comprises of experts knowledgeable in various fields, particularly those involving Islamic law and religion.

Therefore, Sultan Sharafuddin hopes that politicians, especially those who are non-Muslims, refrain from interfering in matters related to Islam. - Bernama