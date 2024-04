KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended greetings to the Telugu community in conjunction with Ugadi, or the Telugu New Year.

In a Facebook posting, Anwar expressed his hope that this year’s celebration would bring greater glory and prosperity for those celebrating the occasion.

“On behalf of all Malaysians, I would like to wish ‘Ugadi subhakankshalu’,” according to the post.-Bernama