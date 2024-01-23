PM confident JKDM can achieve target revenue collection of RM56b this year

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) is confident that the revenue collection target of M56 billion this year by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) can be achieved.

“I believe, Insya-Allah, our target, the projection for 2024 will be achieved, and possibly, exceed the target,“ he said when speaking at the 42nd World Customs Day celebration here today.

Last year, JKD’s revenue collection amounted to RM55.1 billion, exceeding the target of RM53.5 billion.

Describing the success as a record for the country, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, expressed his appreciation to the JKDM team.

“If there is no increase in efficiency, if leakage, wastage is allowed to continue, or allowing one or two small groups to transfer wealth for themselves and their families, JKDM can’t record an impressive collection,“ he said and assured the JKDM staff that they will be getting a better bonus this year.

Anwar said JKDM’s collection not only increased the country’s revenue, but also provided huge benefits to the people at various levels of society.

“What does it mean if you (JKDM) can collect RM55.1 billion (last year’s revenue collection), it means that the country’s revenue increases and if the country has a firm leader, there’s no leakage, the money that you collect will go back to the children in school, parents who are treated in hospitals and better infrastructure can be built.

“So it is your (JKDM) responsibility to collect revenue, and the responsibility of all other departments to ensure the revenue is managed well,” he said.

In thanking the JKDM staff for their contributions, Anwar announced an increase in JKDM’s housing allocation, from RM20 million to RM50 million, and that he had instructed Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Treasury Secretary-General (KSP) Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican to accelerate the disbursement of allocation for JKDM quarters and other basic facilities. -Bernama