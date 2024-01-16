PM: Govt serious about digital transformation, promoting AI literacy

SERDANG: The government is serious about the country’s digital transformation and wants to ensure that the general public is fully aware of its initiatives to promote digital literacy and artificial intelligence (AI) literacy, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We have no choice but to get the general public to be fully aware of what I call digital literacy and AI literacy,” he told the media after the launch of the AI Untuk Rakyat (AI for the People) programme at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) here today.

Anwar said the programme is targeted to reach one million users by the end of this year.

The AI Untuk Rakyat is an online self-learning programme designed to enhance the understanding and awareness of the general public regarding AI.

It was reported that Malaysia’s digital sector is making a significant contribution of 23.2 per cent to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), while the digital economy is slated to further boost its impact and is projected to contribute 25.5 per cent to the country’s economy by 2025 and create up to 500,000 jobs.

Also present at the launch was Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli.

Meanwhile, Anwar called on civil servants and students to join the AI Untuk Rakyat programme as soon as possible.

“This is an introduction to what digital technology and AI is all about and we have to compel students and civil servants to start (joining the programme),” he said.

The AI untuk Rakyat programme was launched in collaboration with the semiconductor chip manufacturer, Intel, and users can register for it at www.ai.gov.my

The Prime Minister also called on university vice-chancellors to ensure that all students at their respective institutions attend the four-hour programme on basic understanding of AI via the website.

Anwar also wanted all directors-general of government agencies to submit their reports on AI literacy to their respective ministries within a month.

“The AI Untuk Rakyat programme is a cross-ministerial, cross-departmental effort.

“It will be a huge loss for us if we do not make optimal use of it,” he said, adding that he too will attend the programme tonight.

“Tonight, Rafizi will check whether I attend the programme or not,” he said. -Bernama