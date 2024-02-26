PM hopes new Parliament meeting will strengthen cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) hopes that this Dewan Rakyat meeting will further strengthen cooperation among all parties to develop the country for the benefit of all citizens.

Earlier, the prime minister and his wife Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail attended the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament officiated by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and also graced by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

This marks Sultan Ibrahim’s first parliamentary opening since he was sworn in as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31.

Anwar also shared several photographs of the ceremony on his Facebook page.

Based on the calendar on the Parliament’s official website, this parliament sitting will span 19 days, with the primary focus on the debate on the royal address by Members of Parliament from Feb 27 to March 7, followed by the winding-up by relevant ministries for four days, starting March 11.

The Dewan Rakyat sittings will then continue with the tabling of bills. -Bernama