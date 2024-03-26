PM: Need for broader freedom to think, to create

KUALA LUMPUR: There is a need in the country for a broader atmosphere of freedom to think and to create, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

He said this is because Malaysia is an independent country, so there should be space with no restrictions for the people to create something.

“The space includes freedom to make political criticism, to pour ideas into society, and even to speak about the history.

“If the world is too constricting, creativity will be stunted, no matter how much we offer in terms of incentives and rewards.

“The creativity of writers and artists cannot be measured from a narrow perspective because that (work) is their ability to express thoughts in a freestyle, so that space must be given,” he said at the launch of the National Seminar on the Publication of Malay Books at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) here today.

Also present were Education Minister Fahlina Sidek and chairman of DBP Board of Governors Datuk Dr Mohd Anuar Rethwan.

The prime minister said he also wants the country’s education sector, both at the school and university levels, to provide more space for students to create.

“I have told Fadhlina and the Minister of Higher Education (Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir) that schools and universities should be given space ( to think and to create) because learning also means training students’ critical thinking,” he said.

Anwar also cited the example of the boria from Penang, which was once presented with lively music and critical messages touching on various aspects of life, society, cultures, and politics.

“But once the boria was turned into a propaganda funnel, it became boring, no longer able to produce the traditional, natural and beautiful art that was well received by listeners,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar also urged the DBP and related parties to intensify efforts and campaigns to encourage the current generation to enjoy reading. -Bernama