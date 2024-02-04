PM receives courtesy call from newly-appointed Malaysian envoys

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated the newly appointed Heads of Malaysian Diplomatic Missions as they embark on lifting Malaysia’s aspirations, image, and reputation to the highest level on the international stage.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said he received a courtesy call from the new envoys who will begin their assignments in South Korea, France, Cambodia, and Nigeria in Putrajaya this morning.

He said that among the issues discussed during the meeting were geopolitical matters involving Malaysia and efforts to attract high-quality and impactful foreign investments.

Apart from that, the Prime Minister also said that the government’s priority at the moment is to prepare the country for the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

The newly appointed envoys were Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid (South Korea), Datuk Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim (France), Shaharuddin Onn (Cambodia) and Aiyub Omar (Nigeria). -Bernama