PM to launch new anti-corruption plan

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will launch the 2024-2028 National Anti-Corruption Strategies (NACS) tomorrow, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

“NACS will focus on the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts, enhance governance and integrity in public administration and government-linked companies (GLC).“

He said NACS, which will replace the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-2023 (NACP), is set to kick off after the launch, which is to be held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

Azam said NACS is a government initiative to develop a national anti-corruption strategy, in line with Article 5 of the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

He said UNCAC stipulates all member states, including Malaysia, should produce a document that serves as a primary reference for anti-corruption initiatives at national level.

“The NACP, which ended in 2023, was identified as one of the indirect factors that helped improve the reputation of the country in the Corruption Perceptions Index in 2019, in which Malaysia jumped to 51st place compared with its previous 61st place in 2018.

“For this reason, NACS was developed, with an emphasis on five main strategies – Education, Public Accountability, People’s Voices, Enforcement and Incentives.“

The ceremony will also be attended by the two deputy prime ministers, Cabinet ministers, chief secretary to the government, ministry secretaries-general, state government secretaries and GLC chiefs.

Azam said to ensure the effectiveness of NACS implementation, a comprehensive monitoring mechanism will be established by the MACC Governance Integrity Division.

He said monitoring and evaluation reports on NACS will be presented at the National Governance Cabinet Special Committee meetings, chaired by the prime minister, for validation before being submitted to Cabinet meetings and Parliament.

“MACC, through the division, is fully prepared to assume responsibility for coordinating various programmes under the strategies contained in NACS.

“I have high hopes that all parties would cooperate to ensure a successful implementation of NACS for the next five years, in line with the national aspiration to build a Madani Malaysia.“