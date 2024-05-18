KPKT allocates RM83.66 mln for 17 projects in Melaka

MELAKA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has allocated RM83.66 million to implement 17 projects in Melaka to improve the quality of life of the people in the state.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said the allocation was the biggest in the history of Melaka with RM22.31 million for the construction of the “Rumah Mesra Rakyat” (RMR) housing programme.

“This is the people’s money and we need to appreciate it and learn to be grateful because Malaysians are diligent in paying taxes. Otherwise, the government will not be able to provide such a huge allocation,“ he told a press conference after visiting the Sultan Muhammad Food Court in Batu Berendam.

The visit was in conjunction with the KPKT Sentuhan Kasih programme and also present was State Housing and Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin.

According to Nga, other projects included the Bukit Katil People’s Housing (PPR) Programme (RM15.5 million) and three projects for the development of New Chinese Village (RM4.55 million).

The allocation also involved RM7.5 million for Housing Maintenance and the Malaysian Housing Maintenance Fund and upgrading of the Jalan Kubu Fire and Rescue Station (RM500,000).

Other projects include the construction of a new Jasin Market (RM3.5 million), development projects in local government authorities (RM8 million), upgrading of public parks (RM1.5 million), cell construction for Sungai Udang Solid Waste Disposal site (RM3 million) and extension of the Pulau Gadong People’s Housing Programme (RM12.55 million).

Under the Sentuhan Kasih KPKT programme in Melaka which started yesterday, Nga also visited Kampung Permai Machap Umboo in Alor Gajah, the Tehel PPR to oversee the maintenance of eight elevator units, the Ayer Keroh Arch, Medan Kraftangan Ayer Keroh, Taman Seribu Bunga, Padang Temu and Residensi Klebang 2.