JPJ detects companies, individuals leasing vehicles to foreigners

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ) will carry out an operation to detect companies and individuals who leased out their vehicles to foreigners who do not have a valid driving licence.

JPJ Enforcement director Muhammad Kifli Ma Hasan said this followed the arrest of a foreigner who was caught driving a rented car without a valid driving licence in an Integrated Operation conducted last night.

He said the foreigner was driving a rented Honda City, with two others in the car, to go to Penang.

“We (JPJ) will identify the owner of the car and if it is found that the vehicle was rented to the foreigner, action will be taken,“ he told a press conference after the integrated operation last night.

The operation, mounted at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza, also involved the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and the Department of Environment (DOE).

According to Muhammad Kifli, the number of road accidents involving foreigners is increasing and creating public anxiety.

“(JPJ) will continue to carry out operation to address the problem,“ he said.

Earlier, Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Mohd Zaki Ismail said the Honda City car was among 2,512 vehicles that were inspected during the operation.

He said the 21 foreigners consisting of Indonesian, Bangladeshi, Nepalese and Indian nationals were inspected and seven of them, including an Indonesian woman, were arrested.

“A total of 416 summons notices were issued and 11 vehicles were seized in the operation,” he said, adding that most of the motorists were taken action for driving/riding without a valid licence.

Also present during the operation were Road Transport Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Jana Santhiran Muniayan and JPJ Director General Datuk Rospiagos Taha.