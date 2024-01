KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited the director of the Strategic Security Division at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Khairil Hilmi, who is warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Putrajaya Hospital.

Anwar in a Facebook post said Khairil’s condition was improving.

“Praying for brother Khairil Hilmi to be granted strength and a full recovery, God willing,“ he said. -Bernama