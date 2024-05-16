PM wishes Happy Teachers' Day, expresses appreciation of teaching fraternity

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wishes Happy Teachers’ Day to all educators who persevere in building the nation.

Through a sharing on Facebook, Anwar said in the context of shaping the future of the nation, the commitment, role and support of teachers is the most important.

“Giving birth to a successful nation is everyone’s dream, not only on the part of the policy makers.

“Therefore, a million thanks to the teachers, and this country needs your total effort especially in creating a Madani and skilled next generation,“ according to the note.

At the same time, Anwar said the country's education system should be improved so that Malaysia can ensure equal access to knowledge with a high moral level.

For this year's Teachers’ Day celebrations, the Ministry of Education takes on the theme of 'Guru Jauhari Digital, Aspirasi Negara MADANI' with the national level celebration held at the Sultan Ahmad Shah International Convention Centre, Kuantan (SASICC), Pahang, today.