PN’s Selat Klang assemblyman declares support for Selangor MB Amirudin Shari’s leadership

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) assemblyman for Selat Klang, Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari, today declared his support for the leadership of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

The former chairman of Selangor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) said the decision was made after considering the speech of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who praised the state government’s administration for being on the right track for the progress and wellbeing of the people.

He said the move was also taken in view of several PN’s actions, especially Selangor PN, which he saw as remaining silent against criticisms directed at the Malay rulers, which he deemed contrary to the principles of Malay Muslims.

“I also made this decision to ensure the wellbeing of the people of Selangor, especially the residents of the N44 Selat Klang constituency, who will benefit from a stable and united government,“ he said in a statement here.

Abdul Rashid said, however, that he remained committed as a member of Bersatu.

Meanwhile, Selangor State Legislative Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San, when approached by reporters at the lobby of the Selangor State Assembly Building, stated that he had not yet received any notification regarding Abdul Rashid’s move as of 1.50 pm.

“As for his seating position in the Selangor State Assembly, I will discuss it further before making any decisions, and considering the statement of support from Selat Klang, the position of PN in the Selangor State Assembly is 21 seats,“ he said. -Bernama