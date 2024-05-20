Police arrest Peruvian man who smuggled cocaine in his stomach

SHAH ALAM: The police arrested a Peruvian man and seized 95 capsules containing cocaine hidden in his stomach at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on May 17.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the drug mule, aged 20, was acting suspiciously at the international arrival hall of the airport at around 8.30 am upon arrival from a flight from Peru that transited in Dubai before reaching KLIA.

“Inspections and x-ray scans by medical officers detected suspicious images in the suspect’s stomach and he was then arrested at a nearby hospital.

“After three days, the suspect managed to expel 95 capsules containing 1,152 grams (g) of cocaine,” he said in a media conference at the Selangor contingent police headquarters here today, adding that the drugs, worth RM230,400 was believed to be for the international market.

He said the suspect, who has been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, claimed that Malaysia was a transit point where he would receive further orders from the drug cartel to carry the drugs to the next destination,

In a separate development, Hussein said that the Selangor police managed to bust two drug trafficking rings active around Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur, after the arrests of a two men and a woman, 21 to 44, who were in possession of 11,418 g of methamphetamine and 43,860 g of cannabis in a parking lot in Petaling Jaya on May 15, led to the arrest of another local man and seizure of a package of drugs hidden in his car in the same area the same day.

“The seizures in this case totalled RM364,800 and the drugs were believed to be for the Klang Valley market,” he said.

The police also arrested two local men the same day when an inspection of the four-wheeled drive vehicle they were driving revealed 22,051 g of cannabis hidden in the backseat.

Both suspects had earlier rammed the police car that tried to stop them to conduct a check in an attempt to escape, leading the police to shoot twice at the tyres of the vehicle.

Investigations into the suspects led to the arrest of a third local man at a People’s Housing Project in Pantai Dalam, Kuala Lumpur at 10 pm the next day and seizure of 21,809 g of cannabis hidden in the residence.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added.