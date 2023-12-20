Police arrest two men, seize over 10kg of ganja

JITRA: The police arrested two men, including a foreigner, and seized 10.2 kilogrammes of ganja worth RM33,000 during an inspection at the Napoh Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) parking lot near here on Monday.

Kubang Pasu police chief Supt Rodzi Abu Hassan said the Thai national, who is in his 30s, and the 24-year-old local man were picked up by a team from the Kedah Narcotics CID at 4.45 pm.

“The police seized a backpack from the Thai national and found 10 packets of compacted dried leaves suspected to be ganja.

“Two motorcycles belonging to the suspects were also seized. Both the unemployed and the labourer were tested positive for methamphetamine,“ he told a press conference here today.

The suspected drug pushers were being remanded for seven days until Dec 25, he added. - Bernama