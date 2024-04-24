Police bust drug syndicate smuggling 100 kg of ganja weekly from Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a drug distribution syndicate that smuggled up to 100 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja a week from Thailand using courier services for distribution.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa (pix) said the syndicate resold the drugs in various forms, including in the form of 'brownie' cakes, and in differing weights to buyers across the country using local courier companies.

“The syndicate also used the services of several drug mules to deliver the drugs to courier companies for distribution nationwide. including Sabah and Sarawak,“ he said in a press conference at the Cheras district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

“The investigation found that the syndicate used the Telegram application to place orders for between 30 kg and 100 kg of cannabis per week at a price of between RM800 and RM1,000 per kilogramme depending on the grade from suppliers in neighbouring countries,

Rusdi said the syndicate's modus operandi was uncovered by the public, leading to the arrest of eight suspects including two women in six separate raids around here last Thursday and yesterday, and to the seizure of 94.8 kg of cannabis estimated to be worth RM293,830.

Rusdi said the investigation found that the syndicate has been active for the past two years and rented a luxury condominium, guarded by security guards, to process and store the drugs to avoid detection by the authorities.

“Through the raids, we confiscated several packages of rabbit food and we believe the syndicate camouflaged the drugs in the rabbit food packages to avoid suspicions by the courier company and authorities.

“All the arrested suspects, aged between 24 and 42, did not have permanent jobs and used drug trafficking as their main source of income,“ he said, adding that the police were tracking the remaining members of the syndicate who are still at large.

Rusdi said via the raids, police also confiscated cash amounting to RM34,000, a motorcycle, and several equipment believed to have been used in packing the drugs.

“The five suspects have been remanded for seven days until April 29, whereas three other suspects were released because the police failed to apply for the remand against them.

He also said police found that three of the remanded suspects had criminal records related to drugs and crimes while the other two suspects tested positive for marijuana.