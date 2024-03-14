Police bust ‘Vennu’ shop break-in gang

KUANTAN: Two men, believed to be members of the ‘Vennu Gang’, were arrested in Johor Bahru, Johor, on suspicion of being involved in breaking into business premises in Pahang.

The two suspects, aged 35 and 40, were arrested by a police team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kuantan district police headquarters (IPD) and the Criminal Investigation Department of the Johor contingent police headquarters around 10.30 pm on March 4.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said that on March 2, police received a report from a tyre dealer who informed them that his business premises here had been broken into and 100 lorry tyres worth RM100,000 had gone missing.

“Acting on information gathered the police have successfully tracked down the suspect and arrested another 40-year-old local man who is believed to be the buyer of stolen goods in Kulai, Johor and seized 31 lorry tyres of various sizes,” he said at a press conference at IPD Kuantan today.

He said the investigation also found that some of the stolen tyres were sold cheaper than the market price and the suspect is believed to have received an estimated return of RM40,000.

Apart from Kuantan, further investigation found that they were also involved in criminal activities in Pekan, Maran, Jerantut and Raub involving breaking into business premises including those selling frozen food, he said.

The 35-year-old main suspect has 33 criminal records including housebreaking and his accomplice has 14 criminal and narcotics-related records while the third suspect who is suspected of buying stolen goods also has three records.

With the arrest, the police managed to solve eight cases of breaking into business premises and warehouses, four in Kuantan and one each in Pekan, Maran, Jerantut and Raub.

All the suspects are now remanded in Maran to assist in the investigation under Sections 411 and 457 of the Penal Code. - Bernama