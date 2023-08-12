Police detain oil tanker in Port Klang, sieze 138,982 litres of subsidised diesel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police detained an oil tanker believed to have been involved in smuggling subsidised diesel in Port Klang, Selangor on Wednesday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said 138,982 littes of subsidised diesel, pumps and hose were seized from the ship which is valued at RM14.3 million.

According to the operation carried out by the Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Intelligence Force, also detained six foreigners who had passports.

Hazani said 68 operations and raids were carried out involving controlled items like subsidised diesel from January to December with seized items worth RM73.8 million while 240 individuals were detained.

He added that police were always committed to work with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to tackle embezzlement of subsidised goods.

“Members of the public must also serve as the eyes and ears of the police and other enforcement bodies to curb criminal activities and prevent subsidised goods falling in the wrong hands,“ he said. - Bernama