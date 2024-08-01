Police detain suspect in accident involving Bernama staff

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained a suspect believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol in the accident involving a Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) staff in Petaling Jaya, last Friday.

Confirming the matter, Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid (pix) said the 25-year-old suspect was remanded for a day and released on police bail.

He said the driver tested negative for drugs but his alcohol level exceeded the permitted level.

The case is being investigated under Sections 43a (1) and 45a(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he told Bernama today.

Bernama TV broadcasting technician executive Mohd Saifuddin Mohd Nazari is still in a coma in the intensive care unit of the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre following the road accident on his way home from work.

“We appeal to members of the public who witnessed the accident to come forward to the Traffic Division of the Petaling Jaya District Police headquarters to facilitate the investigation,“ said Mohamad Fakhrudin. -Bernama