Police detain two men over murder of trader in Kapar

SHAH ALAM: The police have arrested two local men to assist in the investigation into the death of a trader, believed to have been killed by a group of men in Taman Jaya, Kapar, last Thursday.

Klang Utara Police chief, ACP S. Vijaya Rao, said the suspects, aged 25 and 29, were arrested on Saturday and today in the Kapar area.

“The first suspect, arrested on Saturday, is now in remand for seven days, while the remand application for the other suspect will be made tomorrow,“ he said in a statement today.

Vijaya Rao said apart from the victim’s wife and child, who were at the scene, the police have also recorded the testimony of a new witness to assist in the investigation, which is believed to have been motivated by revenge.

We are in the midst of identifying and tracking down the other suspects involved, he added.

Last Thursday, it was reported that a 38-year-old businessman was found dead in his bedroom in Kapar, believed to have been killed by a group of individuals armed with machetes and taser guns.

The victim had injuries on several body parts, including his head, legs, shoulder and right hand.