Police inspector claims trial to obstructing another officer from discharging duty

KUALA LUMPUR: A police inspector pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of obstructing another officer from performing his duty and uttering abusive words, early this week.

K. Gopi, 34, was charged with obstructing the duties of ASP Khairil Azuad Abd Azis by refusing to give evidence regarding a police report at Menara 2 Bukit Aman, Dang Wangi on May 5.

He was also charged with uttering abusive and disrespectful words towards ASP Khairil at the same place and time.

The charges were made under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Deputy public prosecutor Sareeka Balakrishnan did not offer bail, but the accused’s lawyer K. Shunmugam, requested bail, citing his client’s health problems and family responsibilities.

Magistrate S. Mageswary granted bail at RM3,000 for both charges and set June 11 for re-mention.