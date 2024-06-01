Police launch Op Bantu to coordinate aid delivery to flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have launched Op Bantu to assist and coordinate aid delivery from non-governmental organisations and other institutions to flood victims, especially evacuees in relief shelters.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali (gambar) said his department’s operations branch has been tasked with coordinating the operation.

“PDRM is always ready to mobilise its operational strength to face floods and to cooperate with other security agencies to ensure every aid and rescue mission can be done quickly,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Hazani said that overall, there are five agencies, including PDRM, entrusted with operations during the north east monsoon period with a total strength of 61,839 personnel.

The Malaysian Control Centre, Bukit Aman would be the centre for information collection before it is channeled to respective district police headquarters and will mobilise suitable personnel and logistics according to situations.

He also advised those living in flood-prone areas to cooperate and obey the authorities if asked to evacuate to avoid untoward incidents. -Bernama