Police nab six individuals including two Thai couples, seize over 90 kg of ganja

SUNGAI BULOH: Police arrested six individuals including two Thai couples in separate raids last Wednesday suspected of being involved in drug smuggling and trafficking syndicates from a neighbouring country.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the seizures involved 90.4 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja and 1.5 litres (L) of ketum liquid valued at RM281,000.

“The modus operandi of the syndicates is to bring in the supply using drug mules (transporters) comprising two local men and later two Thai couples will enter the country using social visit pass as tourists in private vehicles.

“The drugs are placed in a homestay rented earlier before trafficking them around the Klang Valley. From interrogation, they were believed to have carried out the activity twice before being apprehended in their third attempt,” he said in a media conference at the Sungai Buloh police headquarters here today.

He said in the first arrest, the police caught two drug mules by the roadside in the Subang Jaya along with a Ford Ranger and 40 compressed lumps of suspected ganja weighing 10.4 kg.

“As a result of the interrogation, police raided a homestay in Ampang Jaya and seized 50 compressed lumps of suspected ganja weighing an estimated 50.3kg.

“Following the first arrest, the police arrested two Thai men and two women believed to be the main masterminds of this syndicate at a homestay in Balakong, Kajang along with 1.5L of ketum liquid,“ he said.

He said all local suspects have past criminal records involving drugs and crime, while two foreign male suspects were found to be positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine through urine screening.

“Action was also taken under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988 where the police also seized a Toyota Alphard worth RM120,000 and six pieces of jewellery worth RM33,000.

“All the suspects aged between 26 and 32 years old were remanded for seven days and the case was investigated undero Section 39B of the same act,“ he said.

Earlier, Hussein witnessed the handing over of duty of the Sungai Buloh district police chief between ACP Shafa'aton Abu Bakar who was promoted as Perak contingent headquarters management head and her successor Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor at Sungai Buloh police headquarters. -Bernama