Police need more sophisticated equipment to combat crimes - Ahmad Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: Despite the increasing efficiency of police operations, police need more advanced equipment to combat crimes, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said criminal activities have evolved and police should be provided with better equipment to stay ahead of irresponsible individuals using sophisticated technology to commit crimes.

“Technology has changed rapidly and criminals are also using technology. In this regard, the police must have the upper hand to eliminate crime,“ he said at a press conference after launching the operations of the Bagan Datuk district police headquarters (IPD) in Hutan Melintang near here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, said that organised crimes, cross-border crimes and cyber crimes must be eradicated.

“In this regard, the use of AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) are among the important elements that should be provided to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid said he believed that Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will be looking into how China’s Ministry of Public Security can assist PDRM during his coming visit to China.

He said although Malaysia also cooperates with the police in other countries, China is among the countries with advanced equipment and technology in the field of security.

“The establishment of a single border agency is one of the solutions to combat various forms of border crime. It also involves various agencies, and such coordination is essential.

“God willing, a specific act will be made for this single border agency, and I hope that security issues will remain a priority for our country,“ said the former Home Minister.

He also said that trials for face recognition CCTV have been implemented in a district in Johor, but it has not yet been extended to the whole country.

After the event, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, officially opened the Parit 23 Community Hall in Tanjung Bayan near here.

Meanwhile, Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, in his welcoming speech, said that the Bagan Datuk IPD had unofficially started operations on March 16 with 267 positions.

He said the Hutan Melintang police station was chosen to be the temporary operational centre for the Bagan Datuk IPD because of the suitability of the police station complex, which was completed in 2012.

“A budget of RM2 million for the acquisition of 10 acres of land for the construction site of the new Bagan Datuk IPD Complex was approved under Rolling Plan 4 of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“PDRM has also submitted a request for the construction cost, estimated at RM200 million, under Rolling Plan 5 of 12MP,“ he said.

Mohd Yusri said the Bagan Datuk IPD is the 16th district police headquarters in Perak.