Police record statements from five individuals over missing girl

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from five individuals, to assist in the investigation into the case of Siti Dhia Batrisyia Mohd Chairil Anuar, 12, who was reported missing since Tuesday.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, said that all the individuals called were family members or friends of Siti Dhia.

“The girl has not yet been found, and the search to locate her is ongoing,” he said briefly when contacted.

Previously, Siti Dhia’s mother believed that her daughter had left the house in Pudu, here due to a disagreement.

Syarifah Rosfazila Syed Muhammad Fazili, 41, said that the last time she was with her daughter was at about 4 pm on Tuesday, at home.