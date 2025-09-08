Nine remanded for week in cop shooting and murder investigation

IPOH: Nine individuals have been remanded for one week to assist investigations into the discovery of a woman’s body in a suspect’s vehicle following a police officer shooting incident in Simpang Pulai.

District police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed the remand order covers eight men and one woman involved in the case.

The magistrate court issued the remand order effective from today until Sunday as police continue their manhunt for the primary suspect in this violent incident.

A 26-year-old policeman from Simpang Pulai Police Station received treatment at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for abdominal gunshot wounds and stab injuries sustained during a struggle with the murder suspect.

Police discovered the woman’s body in the rear seat of the suspect’s car during the 1.15 am incident at an oil palm plantation near a factory in Simpang Pulai.

Authorities are investigating the case under Sections 302 and 307 of the Penal Code along with Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. – Bernama