Police sergeant charged with receiving RM2,000 to settle drug case

KOTA KINABALU: A police sergeant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of accepting an RM2,000 bribe to settle a drug case.

Sergeant Zakaria Mohd Jasni, 40, who is with the Kudat Police Narcotics Investigation Department, was charged with committing the offence at Fook Soon Seafood Product Sdn Bhd in Kudat on June 18, 2021.

He was charged with corruptly obtaining the money as gratification for not taking any action against an individual allegedly involved in a drug-related offence.

The charge, framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a maximum fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher if found guilty.

Judge Jason Juga set March 4 for mention and allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with a local surety.

He also ordered the accused to report himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM) office every two months and surrender his passport to the court, as well as not to intimidate witnesses in the case.

The prosecution is led by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission prosecutor Norsham Saharom, while the accused was not represented. -Bernama