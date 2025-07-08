Ng Tze Yong begins rehab in Qatar after successful knee surgery

NATIONAL men’s singles badminton player Ng Tze Yong has successfully undergone surgery for his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in Doha, Qatar.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirmed the procedure went smoothly, and the 25-year-old will now undergo a four-week rehabilitation program at Aspetar Hospital, a world-class sports medicine facility.

BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh stated, “So far, what we know is that everything is fine and the (knee) surgery was successfully carried out.

I hope Tze Yong will undergo the rehabilitation process diligently.”

The National Sports Institute recommended Aspetar due to its expertise in treating elite athletes, including football stars like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

Tze Yong sustained the injury during the Malaysia Masters 2025 in May after retiring mid-match against Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long. An MRI scan later confirmed the ACL tear in his right knee.

Meanwhile, BAM has also addressed concerns over professional player Lee Zii Jia’s recent cryptic social media posts. Kenny assured that the association is ready to provide support if needed.

The National Sports Council (NSC) and Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh have contacted Zii Jia’s team to assess the situation. His posts, which included unsettling sketches, have sparked speculation about his mental well-being. - Bernama