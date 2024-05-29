Police tracking down 10 more members of organised crime syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is tracking down 10 more individuals suspected of being members of an organised crime syndicate engaged in various criminal activities around Selangor.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, stated that the syndicate known as the TR Gang comprises Gang 08, Gang 18, Gang 21, Gang 24, and Gang 36, which have been actively operating since 2019.

Based on investigations, the syndicate is also involved in drug trafficking, extortion, murder, and arson, he added.

On May 3, he said the police launched Ops Lima in Selangor, Johor, and Pahang, arresting 18 members of the organised crime syndicate aged between 26 and 51 under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

“We have also identified three other individuals currently in remand at Sungai Buloh Prison suspected of being part of the same syndicate.

“This morning, 20 of them will be charged in the Klang Sessions Court under Section 130V of the Penal Code for being members of an organised crime syndicate. One of them cannot be charged yet as he is receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Mohd Shuhaily emphasised that the police would continue to apprehend members of such syndicates periodically to combat criminal activities.