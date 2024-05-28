Police tracking down suspects involved in commotion at stadium following Super League match

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are tracking down suspects of a commotion involving football supporters at a stadium in Petaling Jaya following a Super League match on Monday (May 27).

Petaling Jaya District Police deputy chief Supt M Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly in a statement today said that two viral videos on social media were detected at 10.15am on Monday, showing the chaos that caused damage to entry gates to the seating area in the stadium.

He said an investigation had been initiated under Section 427 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, and the police would continue to track down the suspects involved.

“Those with information are urged to come forward to assist in the investigation. Any information regarding the incident can be channelled to the Petaling Jaya IPD Operations Room at 03-79662222,“ he added.

