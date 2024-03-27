Police: Video of a man insulting Selangor Sultan was made overseas

KUALA LUMPUR: Police believed that the video showing a man making derogatory remarks towards Islam, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the police force was recorded overseas.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix) said the man, identified as N. Ganesparan, has left the country since 2018, and no records indicate that he has returned.

He said this was not the first time Ganesparan made offensive statements about the royal institution, religion and politics.

“A total of 22 cases (investigation papers) have been opened since 2018 until yesterday. In 2018, investigations revealed that N. Ganesparan had left the country and had not been detected returning. It is believed (the video) was recorded overseas.

“In 2021, police charged N. Ganesparan in absentia for insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Prime Minister. The investigation will be intensified and brought to the attention of the AGC (Attorney General’s Chambers) for further instructions,” he told reporters in Bukit Aman here today.

“Police have requested Interpol to place him under a red notice but Article 3 of Interpol involving religious and racial issues is not provided in the offence. However, we have requested the Immigration Department to cancel his passport and In November 2020, we revoked his passport,” he said.

Mohd Shuhaily said Ganesparan does not have valid travel documents, adding that the police have no information on whether he holds permanent resident status in a foreign country.

Police have opened an investigation paper against Ganesparan for allegedly making statements insulting Islam, the Selangor Sultan and the police force under Section 298A and Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reportedly said that 21 investigation papers have been opened against Ganesparan, adding that he is believed to be in Hamburg, Germany, after leaving the country on November 2, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Selangor state government lodged a police report against Ganesparan to facilitate the authorities to investigate and take stern action.

State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Borhan Aman Shah said the state has agreed to lodge the report to ensure the sovereignty of the royal institution and Islam is always defended against malicious elements.

He said the offensive statements made by Ganesparan against the Selangor Sultan, Malay rulers and muftis could incite anger and ignite religious sensitivities that may lead to turmoil and racial division.

“It is our responsibility to lodge a report so that this matter is not taken lightly. Legal action must be taken to ensure the dignity of the royal institution and Islam is always upheld,” he told reporters after lodging the report at the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters today. -Bernama